Brokers Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,622,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.