Brokers Issue Forecasts for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

YMAB stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $330,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 62,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $343,212.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,342,721 shares in the company, valued at $23,841,538.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 and sold 175,000 shares valued at $1,057,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

