Brokers Set Expectations for Hydro One Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on H. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Hydro One Stock Down 1.2 %

H opened at C$39.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.41. The stock has a market cap of C$23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Hydro One

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

