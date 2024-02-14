Brokers Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Smock forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 70.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.30.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,391 shares of company stock worth $42,277,521. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

