Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $11.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $861.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

