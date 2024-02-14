BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

TSE:DOO opened at C$88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.31. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 9.783815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

