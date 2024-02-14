Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.87-$5.97 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $294.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

