Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 768,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,626 shares during the last quarter.

CPZ traded down 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.76. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 17.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

