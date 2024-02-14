CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
CalAmp Stock Performance
CAMP opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $109.02.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CalAmp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.