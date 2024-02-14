CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

CAMP opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $109.02.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

About CalAmp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CalAmp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.