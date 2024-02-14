California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,785 shares of company stock worth $93,947 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CWT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 23,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,505. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

