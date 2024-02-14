Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.