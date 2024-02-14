Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. 1,607,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,829,377. The firm has a market cap of $317.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 876,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

