Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.39 and last traded at $102.93. 487,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,239,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after acquiring an additional 73,102 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

