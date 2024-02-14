Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $19.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $344.16 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $350.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $103,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

