Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $45.57 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $619.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

