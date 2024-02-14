Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,582 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 774.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

