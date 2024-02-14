Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 1.5 %

Novartis stock opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

