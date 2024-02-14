Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Marriott International Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average is $209.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.