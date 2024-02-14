Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $603.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.98 and a twelve month high of $660.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

