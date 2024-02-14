Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $935.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $858.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $774.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $978.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

