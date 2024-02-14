Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $188.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.