Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,370 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.