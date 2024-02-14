Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,512,000 after buying an additional 542,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7,004.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 458,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

