Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.90-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $220.24 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $257.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

