Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.10.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,904. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.56. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.