Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 89.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CSSEN opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter
