China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.50.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.