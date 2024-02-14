Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,598.66 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,341.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,090.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.