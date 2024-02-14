Citigroup Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $237.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

ECL stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,207. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.30 and its 200-day moving average is $184.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

