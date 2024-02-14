Citigroup Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

LYFT stock traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,447,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

