Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $16.75.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
