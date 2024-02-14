Clarke (TSE:CKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.30

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.30 and last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.12.

Clarke Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.30 per share, with a total value of C$320,530.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $400,108. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

