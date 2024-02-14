CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in CNH Industrial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.