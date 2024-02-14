Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 9,512 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

