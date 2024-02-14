Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.42 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after buying an additional 1,278,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

