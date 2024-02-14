Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Trading Down 7.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CYH opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $523.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 2,813,728 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,485,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,891,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.