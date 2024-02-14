Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$8.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.23. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$722.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $901,096. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.