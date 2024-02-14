Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.71. Conduent shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 114,582 shares.

Conduent Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $762.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 156,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Conduent by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 88.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

