CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CONMED were worth $79,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 74,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,835. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

