Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Down 4.5 %

ROAD stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 436.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 410,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 332,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 137.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.