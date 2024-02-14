Corebridge Financial (CRBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corebridge Financial

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.