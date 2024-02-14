CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CXW. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CXW opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

