Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 16,073 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

GRX stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

