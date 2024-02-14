Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,600 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AIG opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $71.07.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.