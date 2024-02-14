Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 167.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $605.96 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $626.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.84 and its 200 day moving average is $538.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

