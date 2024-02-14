Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 86,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DVN opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

