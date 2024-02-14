Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,396 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 801,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 238,659 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

