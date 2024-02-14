Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

