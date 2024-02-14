Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

