Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ROK opened at $278.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.36 and its 200-day moving average is $288.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

